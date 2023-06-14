Women’s Aid Organisation welcomes law criminalising stalkers in M’sia

KUCHING (June 14): The Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) welcomes the law making stalking a crime in Malaysia, which is finally in operation.

If someone is repeatedly following you, tracking and communicating with you, showing up at your house or workplace, sending you things, or committing other acts either online or physically that make you distressed or scared, you may be a victim/survivor of stalking.

The anti-stalking and protection order provisions came into force on May 31, 2023. This was confirmed by a notice from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Under the new Section 507A of the Penal Code, stalking is defined as a repeated act of harassment, which is intended or is likely to cause distress, fear, or alarm to any person for their safety.

If you are being stalked, and are fearful for your safety, reach out to the police at 999 or make a report at a police station.

You can obtain a Protection Order for Stalking, which stops the perpetrator from further stalking you or coming near you.

According to the amendments to the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code, stalkers can be investigated, charged in court and punished with imprisonment of up to three years.

WAO applauds the criminalisation of stalking, which will help thousands in Malaysia who have been stalked and live in fear for their safety each year.

To ensure that all Malaysians can avail these protections, WAO asks for these next steps to be undertaken with urgency.

It says the steps, among others, must include the following:

The government must update all relevant guidelines and SOPs to reflect stalking as a crime, and provide adequate training and resources to all relevant agencies. This includes police officers, social welfare officers, prosecutors, the judiciary and other frontliners.

The government must conduct a nationwide publicity campaign to ensure that victims/survivors know their rights, and that all Malaysians are educated on the legal repercussions of stalking as a crime.

Train and share resources with relevant NGOs and other service providers so that these NGOs are provided with sufficient information on anti-stalking laws, so they can be further equipped to support victims/survivors of stalking.

For further advice, or if someone you know is experiencing abuse, WAO hotline is contactable via telephone at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp to Tina at 018-9888058. For more information, visit wao.org.my.

For further information, contact WAO advocacy director Abinaya Mohan via email to [email protected] or telephone 016-6653237 and senior advocacy officer Zati Zainol via email to [email protected] or telephone 016-7233247.