Zahid: Power supply projects for Long Teran, Long Jegan, Peking to be completed this month

MIRI (June 14): The rural electricity supply projects for Long Teran, Long Jegan and Peking in Baram parliamentary constituency are expected to be completed this month, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development said that the projects are implemented by the Sarawak government under the Last Miles Project which connects these areas to the existing grid lines.

“Based on information from Sarawak’s Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, the cost for these projects which are still under construction is RM29.5 million.

“They are expected to be completed in June 2023,” he said in a written reply to Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau during Ministers’ Question Time in Parliament on June 6.

Anyi had asked the minister on the application and implementation status for rural electricity supply projects for Long Teran, Long Jegan and Peking in Baram.

He also asked regarding the implementation status of rural water supply projects for Long Lama, Long Laput, Peking and Pengelayan in his constituency.

With regards to the rural water supply project for Long Laput, the minister said that the project is in the tendering process and is expected to be carried out in the third quarter of this year.

“This project will benefit 168 doors in Long Laput. As for similar project for Long Lama area, the project is in the tender documentation stage and is expected to be carried out in the fourth quarter of 2023,” said Zahid.

He added that the project will benefit 435 households from six longhouses in Long Lama.

As for the water supply project for Pengelayan in Baram, he said that the project is still in the consultant appointment stage.

“Upon completion, this project will benefit 373 households involving seven longhouses,” he said.