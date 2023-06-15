16-year-old foreigner fined RM10,000 for running online gambling in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (June 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an Indonesian teenager RM10,000 in default one week in jail for dealing with a gambling machine.

Reky, 16, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after a charge framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized and a maximum five years’ jail upon conviction.

The teen was also ordered to be referred to the Immigration Department.

Reky committed the offence at an unnumbered building in Kampung Rampangi, Jalan Rampangi here around 3.20pm on June 7.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided the premises as part of Op Dadu and detained Reky, who was inside the premises, on suspicion of being involved with online gambling.

Further inspection on him found a mobile phone, which an expert later confirmed was used as an online gambling machine.

Also seized from him during the arrest was RM50.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Reky was unrepresented by legal counsel.