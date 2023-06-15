3,000 to take part in ‘Niti Daun’ parade in Kuching this Saturday

KUCHING (June 15): This year’s Gawai Dayak celebration in Sarawak will see another major event this Saturday when 3,000 participants from 91 contingents take part in the ‘Niti Daun’ parade.

Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai said the parade will be graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, together with his deputy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also the chairman of the Gawai Dayak Festival 2023 main committee.

“In conjunction with the celebration of 60 years of independence of Sarawak and the Dayak Gawai Festival in 2023, the cultural parade of the Dayak community called ‘Niti Daun’ will be held on 17th June 2023,” he told a press conference at Bangunan Baitul Makmur building in Petra Jaya here today.

Sikie, who is also the organising chairman of this year’s celebrations, said the last time such a procession was held in Kuching was in 2018.

He also said the 1.2km procession will start at 2.15pm from the Tun Jugah building and proceed to the space in front of the Darul Hana Bridge at Kuching Waterfront (Main Bazaar).

“It is estimated that 91 contingents of 3,000 people consisting of Dayak non-governmental bodies, Dayak cultural associations, Dayak tribal and community Leaders, Malaysian Armed Forces veterans and Dayak Brave Singles will participate in the parade,” he added.

The public are invited to attend and watch the ‘Niti Daun’ parade which will feature the diversity and uniqueness of Sarawak’s Dayak culture.