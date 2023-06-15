Abg Jo advises S’wak’s Haj pilgrims to remain disciplined, prioritise health

KUCHING (June 15): Haj pilgrims from Sarawak must maintain discipline when performing the fifth pillar of Islam, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He also urged pilgrims to take care of their health while in Mecca or Madinah to ensure that they would be able to perform their religious duties properly.

“During the pilgrimage season, millions of Muslims from all over the world gather in the Holy Land. It will be crowded and the weather will be hot.

“Even a few months ago when I was on my trip to the Holy Land to perform Umrah, the weather was already hot.

“The most important thing is your health because performing Haj requires mental and physical strength,” he said when sending off the first group of 142 Haj pilgrims from Sarawak.

Abang Johari said while he understands the excitement to increase religious activities, it is more crucial for pilgrims to care for their health especially during Wukuf, the integral rite of the pilgrimage.

According to him, performing Wukuf and casting stones can be very challenging due to the hot weather and huge crowds.

Thus, he called on pilgrims to remain patient under all circumstances especially when they are in Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina.

Abang Johari also reminded pilgrims to obey the rules and instructions set by Tabung Haji, including walking in groups when venturing outside, especially when going to the mosque.

“Pilgrims also must be patient, especially during the casting stones period in Mina. Follow the time set by Tabung Haji to cast stones.

“And always have your identification tag with you to avoid getting lost,” he added.

According to a press statement by Tabung Haji, the first group of prospective pilgrims from Sarawak is expected to arrive in Jeddah at 8.35am Saudi Arabia time or 1.35pm Malaysian time today.

There will be four more flights on June 14-16.

A total of 931 pilgrims are expected to perform the Haj this year.