Ambassador: South Korean firms attracted by Sarawak’s renewable energy commitment

KUCHING (June 15): Sarawak’s commitment in developing renewable energy has gained more attention from the South Korean manufacturing industry, said South Korean ambassador Yeo Seung-bae.

He said many South Korean companies have expressed their interest to expand their business in the production of clean and green energy in Sarawak due to its potential to be a successful major energy supplier.

According to him, Sarawak can achieve success in the renewable energy sector by leveraging its natural resources.

“Sarawak is becoming a more and more popular investment destination for Korean companies.

“Most of them agreed that Sarawak is an attractive investment destination because, first of all, Sarawak has a stable and competitive power infrastructure, its hydropower.

“Secondly, friendly foreign investment policy towards foreign investors, along with political stability led by Premier Abang Johari.

“Sarawak also has a very developed port infrastructure. And that is very important for logistics and transport.

“And Sarawak has an abundance of natural resources, including wind, solar, and many other things. So, that makes Sarawak attractive for foreign investors,” he said during a special interview with The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Yeo said that he had conveyed the matter to the Sarawak government during his meeting with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier.

According to him, Abang Johari had demonstrated strong commitment to enhance Sarawak-South Korea relationship through strategic partnership in the renewable energy projects especially in the production of hydrogen energy and Carbon Capture Storage.

So, through the meeting with the Premier this morning (June 14), I had expressed gratitude to my government for the support and interest for the ongoing cooperation.

“We also discussed on how to move forward and promote more cooperation and partnership projects particularly in the renewable energy, which is hydrogen and also CCS and others,” he said.

According to Yeo, out of 420 Korean companies in Malaysia, 11 are operating in Sarawak.

Yeo said although Sarawak has a small number of Korean companies, the amount of the capital invested in Sarawak was huge.

Citing Samsung Engineer and LOTTE as an example, he said the number of South Korean companies operating in Sarawak was expected to grow in the coming years as more companies switch to renewable energy to meet the country’s national goal of zero net carbon by 2050.

He also said Sarawak’s transition towards clean energy to mitigate climate change was in line with South Korea’s mission.

“As I said, OCIM (Korean company) is now focusing on producing a very important material for solar and recently they decided to produce ECH, which is an important element in the production of wind turbine energy.

“Sarawak also has interest in producing wind power. So, what I want to emphasise is although the number of companies is not big, I can ensure the number of Korean companies in Sarawak will continue to grow.

“And if you look at the area, Korean companies showing interest to expand and invest are the future energy industry, the clean energy sector which fits in with South Korea’s government goal to achieve energy security and zero net carbon by 2050 to combat climate change,” he added.

Yeo, who was posted to Malaysia last year, also noted that while many South Korean heavy industry players are fond of Sarawak’s potential, there were few setbacks that needed to be addressed by the Sarawak government.

He pointed out the slow process in approving visas for hiring foreign labour was among the critical issues that needed immediate action.

“But having said that, when I talk with business people here many of them have plans to expand their business activities, and they are willing to make additional investment.

“But in order to proceed with their plan, they need to ensure a stable power supply, stable recruitment of labour, particularly hiring skilled labour.

“For example, when I visited Samsung Engineering’s construction site, many of those working there are not only local Sarawakians, but also some of them are from the Peninsula, and even from third countries.

“So, they have some issues with their visa process, delayed issues. These issues I had raised to the Premier this morning and I hope necessary steps will be taken to address this issue.

“Once all of the issues are solved, I am sure more Korean companies will come and invest in Sarawak,” he said.