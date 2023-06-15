Bintulu High Court grants custody, guardianship to siblings’ relative

MIRI (June 15): The High Court in Bintulu today granted custody and guardianship to the relative of two siblings to pave the way for their adoption.

Judge Duncan Sikodol allowed the ex-parte application filed on May 2 by Sii Song Poh and Chung Sui Yan.

The applicants filed an originating summons for guardianship, custody, care and control of the infants and matters under Sections 2, 4 and 21(1) of the Guardianship of Infants Ordinance of the two siblings.

Duncan ordered that the two applicants be appointed guardians of the siblings Endi Ena, 12, and Eni Ena, 10, who were born at Miri Hospital in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

The applicants shall have custody, care and control of the siblings forthwith and are also granted leave to apply for the legal adoption of the siblings.

The applicants were represented by Wong Ho Leng & Co Advocates, which also furnished an affidavit supporting the ex-parte application. Their mother, a non-Malaysian, furnished an affidavit supporting the application.

The Borneo Post reported on April 4 that the Bintulu Division education office turned away the elder sibling from entering secondary school due to his stateless status.

His father, a Malaysian, died before the citizenship could be obtained as the application was made abroad.

According to the siblings’ aunt, the deceased had applied for their citizenship through correct and legal channels through Japan but died back home in 2019.

Earlier this year, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee in a press statement said the aunt related that the deceased father of the two siblings had applied for citizenship through the correct and legal channels in Japan.

The Bintulu Education officer based its rejection on a 2018 circular which obliges the child to submit various identification documents or an adoption certificate and a court custody order.

The boy completed his primary school education this year.