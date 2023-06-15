Borneo Samariang Garden: Committee hopes to meet with minister to expedite on OP issuance

KUCHING (June 15): The Action Committee for single-storey terraced housing Level B23/Phase 5 house buyers (JBPFS) of Borneo Samariang Garden hopes to hold a face-to-face discussion with the minister in-charge of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi to expedite the issuance of occupation permit (OP) to buyers.

Representing the committee, Zulfika Abdolkader said the committee hopes to meet with the Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II as well as other relevant ministers to also address issues related to utility approval for the housing estate.

He said the sales and purchase agreement (S&P) of the 154-unit single storey terraced housing project, had already been signed between 2017 and 2018.

“This project had experienced delays in completion due to various problems faced by the developer and also due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nevertheless, from the collaborative effort by the state government, the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, and the developer, this project now, specifically B23 or Phase 5, is in the final stages of completion, and the developer is in the process of repairing minor defects,” he said.

Zulfika said the developer had also informed the committee that they were in the process of applying for OP along with road infrastructure, electricity and water approvals before handing over the vacant possession (VP) to all the house buyers.

“JBPFS is appealing to the local authorities and utility companies to give priority to the approval-related process, so that the buyers will be able to receive the VPs as soon as possible.

“The delay in handing over VPs of B23 will only cause pressure in terms of finance for developers and contractors, further adversely affecting the rest of the phases, which are still in the construction stages,” he said.

He also said the housing project had already reached its sixth year of construction.

“It financially burdens the buyers because most of them are low-income, B40 and middle-income people (M40),” he added.