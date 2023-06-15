Consulate General rescues Indonesian maid exploited in Bintulu since 2004

MIRI (June 15): The Indonesian Consulate General in Kuching has rescued an Indonesian housemaid who was exploited and unpaid by her employer in Bintulu for 17 years.

In a statement here last night, Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono said Marlia, 32, was rescued on Monday and brought to a temporary shelter in Kuching.

“In May this year, the Consulate General Republic of Indonesia in Kuching received information from a community leader at Desa Semanga in the district of Sambas in West Kalimantan, who related the request from one of his people named Wirdan.

“Wirdan had requested to look for his daughter named Marlia, who had gone to Sarawak in 2004 and had not received any news from her since,” he said.

Wirdan related that his daughter had managed to escape from her employer with the help of her employer’s daughter, whom she had raised since the child was four years old.

Based on the initial investigation, Raden said Marlia had entered Malaysia in 2004 through an agent, who promised her a job at a restaurant with higher pay.

“She was handed to an agent in Sarikei and was later placed at a coffee shop in Bintulu for about a year. She was later moved by the agent to work as a housemaid at the employer’s house, before being moved again to the employer’s in-laws’ house,” he said.

Raden said it is suspected Marlia could have been exploited as she was not paid, had restricted access outside of the house, and was denied communication with her family.

He said based on information from her employer’s daughter, Marlia had been working at the family’s house since 2006.

“The protection team from the Consulate in Kuching also tried to clarify the matter with her employer but they were uncooperative.

“This prompted the team to lodge a report with the Bintulu police and the Labour Department office in Bintulu,” he said.

On Tuesday, Raden went to Bintulu to attend a mediation with the police, Labour Department, and employer.

After a long discussion, the employer admitted the wrongdoing and agreed to pay Marlia’s unpaid salary.