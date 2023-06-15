Cops capture one of 2 escaped Tapah lockup detainees

SERIAN (June 15): Police today have captured one of the two Indonesians who escaped from the Tapah police station lockup on June 12.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri told a press conference that the detainee, 21-year-old Kelvin, was nabbed around 9.20am near a recreational fishing pond at Mile 22, within a 1km radius of the police station.

“The detainee was spotted by a member of the public at the fishing pond and police were immediately called there.

“He did not try to run or resist arrest when approached by police. He looked tired and there were also visible scratches on his arms and legs due to him sleeping in the jungle near the pond,” he said.

He said the manhunt is now focused on capturing the second escapee – 31-year-old Bony – with police carrying out searches in a number of areas including Semedang, Bau and Kampung Sapit, Padawan.

Police have also determined that the two Indonesians went their separate ways following their escape from the lockup, he added.

When asked, Mohd Azman said Kelvin was sent for a medical examination following his capture, before being placed back in a police lockup.

“We are still investigating how they managed to escape that day,” he said.

The two escapees were initially detained for immigration-related offences.

Present with Mohd Azman at the press conference were deputy commissioner Dato Mancha Ata and Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

Members of the public with information on Bony’s whereabouts are urged to call the Padawan district police headquarters on 082-862233 or the nearest police station.