Dr Hazland: More renewable energy firms at International Energy Week 2025 in Kuching

KUCHING (June 15): More companies involved in renewable energy will be featured at the sixth edition of International Energy Week (IEW) expected to be held in 2025, said Sarawak Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of IEW yesterday, Dr Hazland said the organiser had emphasised on the theme of green and sustainable energy for the exhibition this year which involved solar and hydrogen power, apart from the traditional oil and gas sector.

“I will promise you the next IEW event, probably by 2025, there will be a lot more companies that are involved in the transition of energy, especially in the carbon capture, usage and storage industry,” he said at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Dr Hazland said the carbon capture, usage and storage industry has been seen as the most effective and accurate approach to reduce carbon emission on the planet in the battle against climate change.

“We would be able to achieve this transition towards green energy with collaborations and cooperation with all the energy industries in Malaysia and the world,” he said, pointing out 195 countries worldwide had signed the Paris Agreement 2015 to combat climate change.

The deputy minister said he was also heartened that companies involved in the oil and gas sector were already innovating to seek ways in decarbonising their industry.

“I hope many new ideas will be produced and many more partnerships will be created, and I also hope you will make Sarawak your investment destination of choice,” he told the attendees.

With the theme ‘Transitioning Towards a Net-Zero Carbon Future’, the exhibition has attracted about 5,000 trade professionals from 25 countries and over 200 exhibitors.

Among those in attendance was federal Deputy Minister of Economy Dato Hanifah Taib.