Dr Zaliha: RM2.43 mln for upgrading, repair works at several clinics in Baram

MIRI (June 15): The Health Ministry has set aside RM2.43 million this year to carry out upgrading and repair works at several clinics in Baram, said its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that the allocation was for the upgrading of electricity supply under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) at eight health clinics in the parliamentary constituency.

“The projects involve Long Jekitan clinic, Long Naah clinic, Long Panai clinic, Long Moh clinic, Long Jeeh clinic, Long Kevok clinic and Long Miri clinic,” she said in a written reply to a written question by Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau.

Anyi had asked the minister to state which clinics in Baram will be undergoing repair this year as well as the scope of works involved.

The minister also revealed that there is another project to upgrade the existing infrastructure for water supply and water treatment at Long Jeeh health clinic.

“Another project is the maintenance and repair works at Long Banga clinic,” she said.