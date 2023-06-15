GrabFood Malaysia’s nationwide expansion cements No. 1 food delivery position

PETALING JAYA (June 15): In conjunction with GrabFood Malaysia’s fifth anniversary, the country’s No. 1 Food Delivery platform officially announced its nationwide expansion to serve more communities across Malaysia.

Launched in May 2018, GrabFood is now in over 100 districts nationwide — which is equivalent to around 95 per cent of Malaysia’s estimated population.

Commenting on their rapid growth, Jiong Jian Tan, director of commercial and deliveries, Grab Malaysia, emphasised that their growth strategy looks beyond just service areas.

“We’ve been focused on expanding our presence throughout Malaysia because of the benefits we believe it can have for all Malaysians. However, besides extending our availability, we also want to enhance the ways in which GrabFood can support Malaysians’ diverse needs and goals. Whether its consumers looking for affordable delivery options or restaurant owners looking to grow their business, GrabFood aims to revolutionise on-demand deliveries with tech innovations that are always built with your needs in mind.

“For consumers, we’ve grown to have the widest range of restaurants they can order from – on average the number of merchant-partners on GrabFood more than doubled each year since we launched in 2018. Beyond selection, we’ve also been focused on enhancements that can provide them with more value and savings. Recently we launched Saver Delivery which provides consumers with the lowest delivery fee from just RM1. Coupled with GrabUnlimited which unlocks additional savings across Grab services, consumers have multiple opportunities and touch points to stretch their ringgit,” said Tan.

Equipping merchant-partners with tools to grow

Food delivery services are fast becoming a staple in Southeast Asia. In 2022, consumers across the region ordered 1.48 times more on GrabFood as compared to 2019, and small merchant-partners saw a 26 per cent increase in average monthly earnings after just one year on Grab.

With that, businesses are looking to leverage opportunities to reach consumers better. Meeting this need, Grab provides a myriad of tools and programmes targeted at helping merchant-partners grow their business:

● 6X returns from ads – Ads Manager, a self-serve tool right on the GrabMerchant app lets merchant-partners create and track their own digital ad right on their mobile devices in just under three minutes. On average, GrabAds deliver a 6X return per dollar spent on advertising for small merchant-partners across the region.

● Data driven strategies – Data and insights tool gives merchant-partners a view into their sales, operations, customers’ purchasing habits and more, allowing them to identify and respond quickly to new opportunities or address inefficiencies.

● Grow digital skills – access to GrabAcademy for Merchants, that provides the best practices on how to run and grow a business online.

“We’re focused on delivering the best possible experience for our ecosystem — what started as a simple service delivering food has expanded into an industry Malaysians rely on for a multitude of reasons. And today, with our Grab app you can enjoy a hyperlocal experience personalised to the city you’re visiting, no matter where you are in Malaysia or the region,” Tan added.

GrabFood’s position as the leading food delivery player in Malaysia is supported by a survey on the most often used brands among food deliveries users conducted by Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, and the partnering research agency for Grab.