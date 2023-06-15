Hornbill Skyways gets five-year contract to provide offshore helicopter services for Miri operations

KUCHING (June 15): State-owned aviation company Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd (HSSB) has achieved yet another milestone by sealing a five-year contract from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) to provide Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) to petroleum arrangement contractors for operations in Miri.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg noted HSSB is the first Sarawak-owned company to be awarded the contract.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of our team that has consistently demonstrated their professionalism and excellence in the field of aviation,” he said before witnessing the signing of the contract between HSSB, Petronas, and its associated petroleum arrangement contractors here today.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, state Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Abang Johari also witnessed the signing of a Technical Services Agreement between HSSB and HAS International Sdn Bhd, the state’s esteemed technical partner for the Miri operation.

He said HAS International brings with it over eight years of experience in providing helicopter services for offshore operations, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

“As we venture into this new endeavour, it is only befitting to introduce one of the most advanced helicopter models for offshore operations, the Airbus H175.

“Hornbill Skyways and HAS International takes great pride in being the first in Asia to operate this super medium twin-engine helicopter for offshore operations.

“The H175 represents a significant leap forward in terms of technology, safety, and efficiency, providing enhanced capabilities and ensuring a higher standard of service for our valued partners,” he said.

Abang Johari said the HSSB and Petronas collaboration is a testament to the strong bonds both parties have forged over the years.

“Together, we will embark on a journey of collaboration, innovation, and success as we strive to meet the evolving needs of the oil and gas industry.

“By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are confident that we can set new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and reliability,” he added.

The five-year contract is an integrated contract involving six petroleum arrangement contractors namely Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Shell Bhd, SapuraOMV Upstream (Sarawak) Inc, Mubadala Energy (SK320) Ltd, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (Malaysia) Ltd, and PTT Exploration and Production.

Under this contract, HSSB will deploy three Airbus H175 helicopters for the OHS in Miri.

Separately, Abang Johari said HSSB also recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petronas Dagangan Berhad, focusing on cooperation and collaboration for the implementation of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in offshore helicopter services.

He added that this agreement was signed during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition last month.

“This demonstrates our shared commitment to environmental sustainability which highlights our commitment to sustainable environment.

“I am particularly delighted to announce that Sarawak has taken a pioneering step by exploring microalgae as a potential source of renewable energy, and the world’s first SAF produced using algae will be utilised in this collaboration,” added the Premier.