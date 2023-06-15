i-CATS University College signs 5 MoUs for student placements

KUCHING (July 15): i-CATS University College has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with its strategic partners yesterday, which was winessed by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to i-CATS University College, the strategic partners who signed the MoU were SeDidik Sdn Bhd, Taska Cahaya Horizons, Tadika Cilik Cemerlang, Taska Intan Syuhada, and Taska Pondok Ilmu. The MoUs are meant for the placement of i-CATS University College students to undergo practicum as a condition to graduate.

i-CATS University College also said these students are those who studied for the college’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) diploma and bachelor’s degree programme.

Following the MoU signing, Fatimah congratulated i-CATS University College for successfully establishing ECCE diploma and bachelor’s degree courses in full-time and part-time modes.

“The full-time mode provides an opportunity for SPM, STPM, and diploma graduates to continue their education while the part-time mode is essential for existing educators to obtain a diploma and an ECCE bachelor’s degree without leaving the station and the children under their care.

“That way, entrepreneurs will not be faced with high staff turnover and need to constantly look for replacement staff,” she said at the signing ceremony held at i-CATS University College’s campus in Jalan Stampin Timur.

Fatimah also said she was glad to see SeDidik, which is an early childhood education and care institution under her ministry, being involved in the MoU signing with i-CATS University College as well.

This is because SeDidik can provide the most centres for placement of i-CATS University College students to conduct practicums throughout Sarawak.

“SeDidik has 100 centres throughout the state; 80 of them kindergartens, 20 nurseries and five kindergartens for the Penan community in Tutoh Apoh area,” she said.

The total number of SeDidik teachers is 153; 143 or 93.46 per cent of them have at least a Diploma in Early Childhood Education.

Meanwhile, i-CATS University College vice chancellor Professor Dr Shahren Ahmad Zaidi Adruce said the selection of early childhood education institutions was based on an excellent track record.

He said the establishment of ECCE under i-CATS has paved the way for collaboration between i-CATS University College and the various childcare centres and kindergartens.

“Today’s signing of the MoUs signifies our shared commitment to advance ECCE and foster strong partnerships between i-CATS University College and these reputable institutions.”

“Through these MoUs, both parties aim to enhance the quality of education and care provided to young children, ensuring their preparation for a successful future.

“The MoUs will serve as foundations for joint initiatives, knowledge exchange, and professional development opportunities for both ECCE students and educators in these centres.

“The selected childcare centres and kindergartens for this collaboration have demonstrated excellence in providing a safe and nurturing environment for children.

“SeDidik, for example, operates a network of 100 centres and also supports the government’s efforts in expanding access to early childhood education,” said Shahren.