Kota Sentosa rep expects repair, upgrading works on Kpg Sg Tapang hall completed by Sept 11

KUCHING (June 15): The repair and upgrading of Kampung Sungai Tapang multi-purpose hall is expected to be completed by Sept 11, said Kota Sentosa assemblyman.

Yap disclosed this in a press statement after witnessing the handing-over of the letter of award for the repair and upgrading works for the hall from the Public Works Department (JKR) to the contractor, Syarikat Pembinaan Sampun Maju, at the village yesterday.

According to Yap, the contract sum of the project is RM100,000 and is funded under the N12 Kota Sentosa Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

The villagers had earlier requested the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) assemblyman for assistance as the condition of the hall was not satisfactory due to lack of funding for the last 16 years and also, was in serious need of repairs.

“The scope of works for the contract sum of RM100,000 was for replacement of electrical wiring, repairing works for the roofing, roller shutter, rainwater gutter and also the renovation works for the existing toilets and kitchen,” said Yap.

Yap then reminded the contractor to work closely with the implementing agency (JKR) to sort out any problems and focus on its task to ensure that the repair and upgrading works can be completed within the 16 weeks earmarked for the project.

The simple handing-over ceremony was attended by Temenggong Tan Joo Poi, Penghulu Jakup Buan, Kapitan Lee Tho Fung and the village chief Luha Bunggom.