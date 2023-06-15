Kuantan MP complains in Parliament nurses’ outfits too body hugging, not shariah compliant

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): An Opposition lawmaker today expressed his concern over the dress code for nurses in healthcare facilities, claiming their attire was tight-fitting and not shariah compliant.

Kuantan MP Wan Razali Wan Nor asked if the Health Ministry and the government intended to continue with “Western” practices in relation to nurses’ existing dress code.

“I wish to raise the issue on female nurses’ dress etiquette where most are tight-fitting and showed one’s body shape.

“I wish to ask whether can it be changed and given leeway, as displayed by several healthcare facilities where their female staff are given alternatives to dress more suitably,” the lawmaker from Perikatan Nasional said during his debate on the Health White Paper here.

He then listed Hospital USM Kubang Kerian and Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Centre in Kuantan, Pahang, as examples of the aforementioned healthcare facilities.

In March, Wan Razali drew the ire of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker for his unsubstantiated claim that the Women’s March had been organised by LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) groups.