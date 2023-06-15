MACC chief confirms custodial death of man questioned in HQ

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): A man has died while being held for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed today.

The man, said to be in his 50s, was among three people the commission detained earlier this week for money laundering and illegal mining in Pahang.

“During the investigation, our officers found the man to be unwell and immediately sent him to Putrajaya hospital,” the MACC chief commissioner was quoted as saying by The Star.

“He died while being treated.”

Azam said the MACC has already surrendered surveillance footage related to the incident for police investigations.

The man and two others were under investigation over illegal mining activities in Pahang that allegedly deprived the state of nearly RM5 million in revenue.

This is not the first custodial death incident involving the MACC, which has on its record two high-profile cases.

One involved former DAP aide Teoh Beng Hock who was found dead of an apparent fall outside the commission’s office in Shah Alam back in 2009.

Another was of Customs officer Ahmad Sarbani Mohamed in 2011, who also died of an apparent fall at the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur. – Malay Mail