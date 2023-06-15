Miri employer denies exploiting Indonesian maid

MIRI (June 15): The employer to the Indonesian maid who was rescued in Bintulu by the Indonesian Consulate General in Kuching on June 12 has denied allegations that she had exploited the maid and denied her of her salary for 17 years.

Speaking to The Borneo Post in a telephone interview, the 41-year-old employer, who refused to be identified, described the allegation as illogical.

“It is not logical at all that I did not pay her salary. We had proof, so how did she say we did not pay her?” she exclaimed.

According to the employer, the maid, named Marlia, started working for her in 2014 and not 2004 as reported.

She said she first knew Marlia when they were living at the same house where they were both employed.

“I left the former job as I wanted to find a job with better pay. So, when I wanted to leave, she also said that she wanted to come and work for me.

“She started working as a housemaid at my house in 2014 where I paid her RM500 per month at the time,” she said.

She said that when the Indonesian Consulate General came to her house on June 12, she refused to let them enter as she did not know who they were and that she feared for her family’s safety.

“I went to the police station later that day, but was told by the police that they had received a report lodged by the consulate and was advised to wait for the next action.

“We were later called to the police station on June 13 and met with the Indonesian Consulate General there. However, as the room was small, I waited outside and later proceeded to wait in the car as my children were inside the car,” she said, adding that only her husband was in the room for the mediation.

When asked whether her husband had admitted their wrongdoing and agreed to pay Marlia’s salary which allegedly had not been paid, she said that her husband did not admit to anything.

“My husband told me in the car after the mediation that he would never admit and said that they had drafted an offer of the amount that we owed amounting RM143,000,” she said.

She also said that she had never restricted the maid’s movement nor forbid her from contacting her family.

In fact, she said what happened was the opposite.

“I had asked her in the past if she has family members, but she often kept mum. After a while, I stopped asking because I thought maybe she has personal issues with them,” she said.

She also claimed that she did not know that Marlia is an Indonesian as she speaks fluent Mandarin.

“I never suspect that she is not local. I always thought that she is a local as she can speak Mandarin fluently.

“Furthermore, her cooking style is very Chinese even the taste of her cooking,” she said.

The employer also claimed that some cash amounting more than RM4,000, gold jewellery, and a watch worth RM30,000 had gone missing from the house, which she said she only realised last week.

“I treated her like my own family. Whatever I eat, she eats. If she wants to escape, why only after these years?” she said.

The Indonesian Consulate General in a statement issued last night said that it has rescued an Indonesian housemaid who was allegedly exploited and unpaid by her employer in Bintulu for 17 years.

Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia, Raden Sigit Witjaksono, said Marlia, 32, was rescued on Monday and brought to a temporary shelter in Kuching.