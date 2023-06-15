MRC Miri: Community involvement in voluntary work will make city better place to live in

MIRI (June 15): The participation of more members of the public in voluntary work to improve community health and social wellbeing will make Miri a pleasant city to live in, said the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri branch.

MRC Miri in a statement said its welfare, health and community sub-committee, led by chairman Dr Uma Devi, had recently visited a family of poor socio-economic background to brief them on the importance of managing the family institution from a health perspective.

“On June 13, Dr Uma led her team to visit the family at Rumah Jarek, Sungai Ukong at Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman in Lambir.

“She delivered a short talk on three topics which covered the dangers of plastics, the importance of cleanliness and healthy food.

“We hope more volunteers could come forward and join us to make this city a good place to live,” said MRC Miri.

During the visit, Dr Uma and her team brought along some food contributions and stainless-steel food containers for the family, as part of the exercise to stress the dangers of plastic containers.