MYAirline to fly Kuching-Miri route by Q4 2023

KUCHING (June 15): MYAirline is set to offer flights for the Kuching-Miri route by the fourth quarter of this year, said the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS).

In a statement, MOTS said during a courtesy call on Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, MYAirline chief executive officer Rayner Teo confirmed the airline has already received eight aircraft.

“They are planning to support Sarawak’s domestic scheduled flights by operating the Kuching-Miri-Kuching route in quarter four of 2023.

“MOTS and the people of Sarawak are looking forward to the opening of this additional frequency between Kuching and Miri, as it will create choices of flights and timing mobility between the routes,” said the ministry.

MOTS also requested MYAirline to include flights from Kuching to Bintulu and Sibu when it has sufficient aircrafts.

Additionally, MYAirline also proposed to establish a hub in Sarawak to support its operations here.

The ministry added that Lee also proposed MYAirline start new international direct flights from Sarawak.

It said the airline will carry out feasibility studies on the proposed new international direct flights to Sarawak.

“Besides, MYAirline is also looking forward to assisting the development of the aviation industry in Sarawak, especially in the training and technical sector.

“MOTS is happy to note that so far MYAirline as a ‘schedule integrity’ airline has maintained a good record without any flight cancellation for the past six months,” MOTS added.