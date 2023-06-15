Police to close roads in Kuching for ‘Niti Daun’ parade

KUCHING (June 15): The police will close several roads here for the ‘Niti Daun’ parade dry run tomorrow and the actual parade on Saturday (June 17).

The parade is in connection with the Gawai Dayak celebration held at the Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) community hall from June 16-25.

“For the dry run, the road closures will start at 4pm to 5pm, while on the actual day of the parade, the roads will be closed between 10am and 5pm,” Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri told a press conference this morning.

He said the affected roads will be at the Sri Aman roundabout, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Abel traffic lights, Jalan Petanak, Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Wawasan/Lebuh Wayang, Jalan Carpenter, Jalan Old Court House/Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, and Jalan Gambier/Jalan Power.

“However, police on the ground will determine the period of the road closure and detour based on the flow of traffic in that area. This is to ensure that the livelihood of those living or working in that area will not be greatly affected,” he said.

The parade will start at the Tun Jugah building and end at the Kuching Waterfront covering around 1.2km.

“This parade will be joined by 89 contingents from different departments, agencies, and non-governmental organisations involving about 2,500 people,” said Mohd Azman.

He added the parade is expected to be led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, his deputies, and other Cabinet members.

Mohd Azman said a total of 289 police personnel will be on duty during the parade for crowd and traffic control, crime prevention, and to monitor the airspace from illegal drones.

“No unauthorised usage of drones are allowed during the parade. We will not hesitate to use a drone jammer to bring these drones down,” he warned.

He added that only TVS’ drones are allowed to fly during the parade for their TV coverage or for those who have applied for a permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

Those attending the parade are advised to park their vehicles at the Saujana building, Plaza Merdeka, Reservoir Park, Medan Pelita, or the carparks at Tun Jugah and UTC Kuching.