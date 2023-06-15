Parliament: Aid for rubber tappers, smallholders during hot spell under focus

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): The immediate assistance for rubber tappers and smallholders to help them deal with the hot weather will be among the matters raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Datuk Azman Nasrudin (PN-Padang Serai) in a question to the Minister of Plantation and Commodities during the Ministers’ Question Time.

There will also be a question from Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Warisan-Kota Belud) on the drastic measures taken by the government to increase local rice production following Vietnam’s decision to reduce its rice exports.

During the question for oral answers, Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap) will ask about the measures taken and planned by the government to buffer the impact of El Nino on the country’s food supply.

Meanwhile, Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) is scheduled to raise a question on the Health Ministry’s measures to increase Malaysians’ confidence in taking the second booster dose to prevent Covid-19 vaccine wastage.

In addition, the White Paper on Health is expected to be tabled today, as it was not presented during yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat session.

The white paper, which includes a comprehensive policy for healthcare reforms that will be implemented in stages over a period of 15 years, is scheduled to be tabled by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa after the Food (Amendment) Bill 2023 is tabled for its first reading.

The Dewan Rakyat’s second meeting of the second session of the 15th Parliament concludes today after sitting for 11 days starting May 22. — Bernama