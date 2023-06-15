Planting 35 million trees Sarawak’s best initiative, says Sibu entrepreneur

SIBU (June 15): The commitment to plant 35 million trees by 2025 is one of the best initiatives by the Sarawak government to improve the living environment for its people, said entrepreneur Dr Gregory Hii Sui Cheng.

He said the premier’s declaration that Sarawak remains committed to plant 35 million trees to complement the country’s target of planting 100 million trees by 2025 was most impressive.

“This is the best initiative that will definitely help to bring about a better living environment for the people,” he added.

Through photosynthesis, Hii said the green leaves mop absorb carbon dioxide (CO2), mixed with water, and in the presence of sunlight, it produces food for the tree.

“It also releases oxygen as a very important by-product for humans to breathe.”

Moreover, continuous effort to plant trees to achieve land coverage of 50 per cent will provide the state with continuous resources to meet our future needs in furniture and as valuable building materials, he added.

“Indeed, all of us should not only support this very important policy, we should take actions to plant shrubs in our gardens and community parks to green our land.”

Hii said students should be taught to love trees and plant ornamental trees in their respective school compounds.

“With sufficient tree covers, especially in urban areas, we can enjoy a lower temperature and cleaner air.”

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, speaking at the opening of the Forest Conservation Conference in Kuching recently, said Sarawak remains committed to planting 35 million trees by 2025 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

He said so far, a total of 22 million trees had been planted.

He said the move was in line with the Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative to ensure Sarawak is forever green.

He also mentioned the tree planting initiative involved the planting of various species indigenous to the state.