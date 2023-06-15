Premier: Microalgae cultivation in Bintulu to be increased to 10,000 acre

KUCHING (June 15): Plans are in the pipeline to scale up the cultivation of microalgae to 10,000 acres in Bintulu, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He disclosed this during his visit to the one-acre Algae Nursery Site located at Demak Laut Industrial Park here today.

“What we do in Bintulu is we scale up to 1,000 acres meaning 1,000 acres that can produce 500,000 (tonnes per annum of crude algae oil or renewable oil) equivalent to 10,000 barrels per day.

“And in the pipeline, we are going to set up 10,000 acres in Bintulu, meaning 10,000 you multiply by another 10,000 you will get 100,000 barrels per day,” he told a press conference during the visit.

According to Abang Johari, his visit to the algae cultivation facility is to take a closer look at the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production process there.

“As I have said before, that we will produce SAF through algae. Besides SAF, we can also produce diesel and gasoline. These are premium oils used by the industry.

“So I congratulate SEDC Energy together with Petronas as for this collaboration we have successfully managed to produce these oils,” he said.

The visit was also meant to look at how resin is used to produce storage tanks, said Abang Johari.

“These tanks are very important for us to store algae to grow as well as for you to mix with the sea water and also carbon dioxide to accelerate the growth of algae.

“So, this tank (production) is an industry that came up from (the production of) algae. Without the tank, you cannot grow algae,” he said.

“When making tanks, you need resin, which comes from gas. So this is the industry that is involved in the production of algae. And we got all that, we got the gas, we can produce resin.

“Of course from resin, we produce the tank, from the tank we produce algae, from algae we produce oil and the oil we sell them. So this is the supply chain in this industry,” he added.

On a related matter, Abang Johari said Sarawak is blessed with good weather suitable for production of algae.

“So the future is there, but the technology also must be there.

“So I have discussed with Resintech, maybe they have to use robotics. They can find a way on how to improve their technology in producing tanks, perhaps with the help of AI to produce the type of tank needed to produce algae,” said Abang Johari.

The event saw Abang Johari and other guests being briefed by SEDC Energy chief executive officer Robert Hardin on the making of algae tanks and biomass to Crude Algae Oil (CAO).

It also saw the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd and Resintech Plastics (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd for the manufacturing of algae tanks, which was witnessed by Abang Johari.

Abang Johari was then taken to a walkabout at the algae nursery, led by representatives from SEDC Energy, Resintech and Petronas.

Later in the evening, Abang Johari flagged off a vehicle carrying 80 algae tanks from the event grounds to the microalgae cultivation facility in Bintulu.

Also present were Federal Deputy Minister of Economy Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib and Sarawak Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Dato Husain, SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir, Resintech Berhad chairman Datuk Abdul Fatah Iskandar, Resintech managing director Dato Teh Kim Poh and Resintech executive director Dato Teh Leng Kang.