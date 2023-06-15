Project to develop app to track former inmates

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): University Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) Pusat Penataran Ilmu dan Bahasa (PPIB) signed a research agreement with Sabah Institute of Development Studies (IDS).

UMS Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation, Prof Ir Dr Rosalam Sarbatly, said the collaboration is aimed to help the Malaysian Prisons Department (JPM) to produce an ecosystem for the study of tracking former inmates that have been following two programs managed by PPIB since 2022.

“The program managed by PPIB is The Scholars project for young prisoners and The Enrichment project for adult prisoners.

“In this research project, IDS donated funds worth RM35,000 to develop the tracking application,” he said.

According to Rosalam, the project will be led by UMS researchers and is a form of collaboration that was held for the first time in collaboration with IDS and JPM.

“It is hoped that all the planning for this research agreement can be carried out smoothly and will bear fruit thus bringing great benefits not only to the ex-convicts, but also to all stakeholders in Sabah and Malaysia as a whole.

“I also express my gratitude to IDS and JPM for welcoming this collaboration,” he said.

He congratulated the Dean of PPIB, Prof Associate Dr Lai Yew Meng for his support to the researchers from PPIB, especially to Dr Esther Jawing and Junaidah Januin, who have started this collaborative initiative.

The opening ceremony was officated by the Chief Executive Officer of IDS, Prof Associate Datuk Ts Dr Ramzah Dambul.

Also present were the director of Sabah State Prisons and the Federal Territory of Labuan, Deputy Prison Commissioner Hajah Nora Musa and his deputy, Senior Assistant Commissioner Abd Rauf Lang Pasih; Kota Kinabalu Central Prison Director Senior Assistant Commissioner Teyun Thian Eim; and UMS PPIB Dean, Lai.