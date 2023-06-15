Sabah Scouts Association to develop digital platform

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): Scouts Association of Malaysia, Sabah branch (SAMSB) on Thursday inked a collaboration with a financial technology (fintech) developer, Neurogine Group, to develop a mobile-centric digital platform worth RM3 million.

The application is expected to be officially launched in October 2023, to transform the association and enable efficient administration and communication among its six divisions, which comprise 48 districts and potentially reach more than 120,000 youths and adults.

“The platform is ready and currently in its final stage to allow the association to give their final feedback and also familiarising with features.

“By being mobile-centric, with mobile applications, digital membership cards, mobile payments and more, we expect this digitalisation exercise to realise cost savings, plug potential financial leakages and increase our reach,” said Neurogine Group chief executive officer Owen Chen Chee Onn, who signed the collaboration.

SAMSB council chairman Datuk Yahamad Budin who signed on behalf of the association, said apart from developing the digital platform for SAMSB, it would also mentor the in-house development of new applications to further Sabah’s aim to be a global digital economy participant.

During the signing ceremony, Neurogine Group handed over RM10,000 to assist SAMSB in maintaining Gilwell Scouts Nature Park in Sandakan.