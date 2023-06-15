Sarawak ministry in collaboration with NGOs to address social issues

MIRI (June 15): The Sarawak Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK) will continue to collaborate with non-governmental organisations (NGO) in various intervention programmes to address social issues in the state.

In stating this, the ministry’s Social Development Council (MPS) executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah said every year the ministry provides financial assistance to various NGOs to carry out their community projects.

Without disclosing the amount spent, Dr Zufar said among the projects they supported was the ‘No Child Left Behind’ which was an initiative by Engineers Without Borders Malaysia Sarawak (EWBM-S).

The project was to provide computing units and exposure to programming or digitalisation, through workshops for underprivileged students.

“These intervention programmes to address problems of the community, could surely inspire them to have new direction, in line with Sarawak’s development goals,” he said when closing EWBM-S’ workshop for ‘No Child Left Behind’ project in Miri last Saturday.

He said among Sarawak’s development goals were to be the hub of production for automated inventions as well as new products and to replace petrol for vehicles with hydrogen.

Also present at the ceremony were founder and president of Engineers Without Borders Malaysia, Sanjiv Indran; its Sarawak chapter president Faizul Zuraimi who is also the project director of ‘No Child Left Behind’, as well as Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) manager for Community Events and Programmes, Syukri Arabi.

Meanwhile, Faizul in his opening remarks thanked the ministry and Tegas for supporting the project, which was the third held in Sarawak, benefitting 20 underprivileged students.

“They (students) were each provided with a new laptop, while Tegas provided the venue and trainers for the modules. The modules included ‘Creative Design and Presentation with Canva’, ‘Introduction to Arduino Programming’ as well as a demonstration on 3D printing,” he said.

Prior to the workshop Faizul said a ‘Train the Trainer’ session was organised to guide the nine volunteers from various backgrounds so that they could familiarise themselves with the modules and enable them to assist the students during the workshop.

Sanjiv, meanwhile, disclosed that the workshop in Miri was the third project held in Sarawak, since the Sarawak chapter was formed in 2020.

“Other projects were the micro-hydro generator at Kampung Sapit, building of new toilets in a Penan village near Miri and setting up of solar panels at Kampung Nyabor,” he said.

He added that being a non-profit making body, the funds for the projects were sourced from relevant ministries and the private sector.