Sarikei cops laud kindy teacher who fought off teen junkie to protect charges

SARIKEI (June 15): A female teacher who fought off a teenager who ran amok at a kindergarten in Tanjung Manis on Tuesday deserves due recognition for her bravery, said Sarikei police chief Supt Awang Arfian Awang Bujang.

He said the 36-year-old teacher suffered injuries while confronting the 17-year-old who was under the influence of drugs at the time.

“Without giving any thought that it could be life-threatening to herself, the teacher confronted the suspect who ran amok at the kindergarten.

“For the safety of the nine children under her care, the female teacher had no choice but to prevent the suspect from potentially harming the children aged between four and five.

“She grappled with the suspect until she injured herself, but her efforts together with a female chef managed to stop the suspect from committing any unwanted incidents,” he said when contacted.

Awang Arfian said the incident resulted in damage to a number of items in the kindergarten, including five flower pots, four window panes, a wooden door and pencil board, with loss estimated at RM700.

“With the help of a security guard at an adjacent school, the suspect was successfully detained and handed over to police for further action,” he added.

He also said the suspect was tested positive for methamphetamine and is under remand until June 19.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and Section 427 and Section 323 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing hurt to the victim, respectively.