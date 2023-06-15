Sibu man sustains burns in attempt to douse storeroom fire

SIBU (June 15): A man suffered burns to his back in an attempt to put out a storeroom fire at his house in Jalan Sungai Maaw here late Wednesday.

The victim, who was among seven individuals living at the house, was treated at the scene by medical personnel, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said.

“A distress call was received at 10.56pm and personnel from the Sungai Merah fire station were deployed to the scene.

“The fire destroyed the storeroom and also affected the kitchen,” it said in a statement, adding that damage to the house was estimated at 20 per cent.

Bomba said the fire was brought under control at 11.30pm and doused not long after. The operation ended at 12.21am.

“One man sustained burns to his back from trying to put out the fire, while six other residents were not injured,” it added.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.