Singer Jamal Abdillah now also cattle breeder with farm in Bukit Merah

KERIAN (June 15): Not content with the success achieved in the limelight, singer Datuk Jamal Abdillah has also been dabbling in commercial cattle breeding for the past month.

The crooner, whose real name is Jamal Ubaidillah Mohd Ali, 64, also hopes to promote agriculture so that more Bumiputeras would venture into the sector.

“I started with 20 cows, my plan is to bring in another 80 breeding cows this year,” he said when met by Bernama at his cattle breeding farm in Bukit Merah, here.

The nearly two-hectare farm has been built with a cow shed that can accommodate 300 to 400 cows and an area for raising goats which are also in the planning.

The singer said that, compared to breeding Arowana ornamental fish since 2009, breeding cattle is easier.

Jamal added that the Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) is always ready to provide advisory services in helping to manage cattle breeding.

On his Arowana fish farm which is also located in Bukit Merah, Jamal said his interest in ornamental fish made him want to maintain the business.

He said that previously the business was run on a pawah or lease system, but now it has restarted and he plans to export the fish abroad.

“Ornamental fish and cattle breeding have the potential to yield good results if done correctly.

“There are still many areas that can be explored by Malay entrepreneurs who want to venture into this industry, not to mention to help the government strengthen the country’s food security,” said Jamal who commutes from Kuala Lumpur to manage his singing career and his farm in Perak.

On his singing career, Jamal, who was blessed with the birth of his fourth child with his wife Datin Zai Izzati Khiruddin last April, said he will continue to sing as long as the fans accept him.

“As long as people want me to sing, I will continue to do so. I also exercise and take care of my diet to maintain my vocal quality,” said Jamal.

It was reported earlier that Jamal’s livestock farm caught the attention of JPV and the chief secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali who visited the farm and commended the singer’s smart move in response to the government’s call to ensure the country’s food security. — Bernama