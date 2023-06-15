Sulaiman Taib files suit against Raghad, case mention scheduled for Monday

KUCHING (June 15): Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Abdul Taib, one of the sons of Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, has filed a legal suit against his stepmother Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Sulaiman’s lawyer Alvin Chong declined to disclose any details when contacted but it is learnt the case is connected to the transfer of shares of a private company to Raghad.

A quick check on the High Court Registry’s notice today found that the mention of the case will be heard next Monday before High Court Judge Alexander Siew.

Sulaiman, Taib’s second son from his marriage to the late Datuk Patinggi Puan Sri Laila Taib, is applying for an injunction order against Raghad.

He named Raghad and one other person as defendants, according to the notice.

Sulaiman, a former federal Deputy Tourism Minister and former Kota Samarahan MP, is currently Cahya Mata Sarawak Group Managing Director.