Taxman raids Hamzah Zainudin’s home

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) investigators raided the home of Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin this morning, according to a news report.

The Star news portal reported sources as saying that the raid was believed to be over income the Perikatan Nasional secretary-general and former home minister allegedly failed to declare.

“Hamzah was at home during the raid,” one source was quoted as saying.

“Files and documents on accounts and asset ownership were seized.”

Separately, the news outlet reported sources linked to the former home minister as decrying the raid as political persecution, insisting that Hamzah’s tax filings were correct.

“The LHDN did not specify in detail the reason for the raid on whether or not it was regarding taxes involving a company or some projects.

“Hamzah is still waiting for documents from LHDN,” said the source.

Hamzah is the latest PN leader to be investigated over alleged financial irregularities.

PN chairman and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is already on trial for corruption and abuse while former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan has been charged over the government’s Jana Wibawa scheme. – Malay Mail