Train hits van in Kinarut, driver slightly injured while passengers escape unhurt

PAPAR (June 15): A train ran into a van along KM21.5 Jalan Perumahan Kampung Anak Kinarut here early this morning.

The van driver suffered minor injuries in the incident, while his three passengers managed to escape unhurt.

Papar police chief DSP Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the incident, which happened at 6.08am, was due to a malfunctioning railway gate.

“The train had earlier left the Sembulan Railway Station and was heading to Beaufort when the train operator noticed the Perodua Rusa minivan on the track some 20 metres away.

“The operator sounded the horn and tried to brake but failed as it was too close to the minivan,” Kamaruddin said in a statement.

He said four men in the van, including the 42-year-old driver, managed to jump out just before the train rammed into the van.

The van driver only sustained minor injuries to his head.

Kamaruddin said the police investigation revealed that the van’s engine died suddenly on the railway track and the driver was unable restart the vehicle.

“The van driver also claimed that he did not realise the oncoming train as the train gate did not come down to prevent vehicles from crossing the railway track,” he said, adding that a thorough investigation is being carried out.