UTAR Telecommunications Engineering degree designed to give students the edge

KUCHING (June 15): Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman’s (UTAR) Bachelor of Telecommunications Engineering with Honours degree is designed to provide a thorough understanding of state-of-the-art telecommunications systems.

Parked under the Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science (LKC FES), the programme provides an edge with the latest technologies that are in line with the 5G networks, fourth industrial revolution, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

With the four-year programme being fully accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Council (EAC) Malaysia, UTAR graduates will have the opportunity to register as graduate engineers with the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) upon completing the programme.

“The accreditations also give assurance that UTAR graduates have met the academic standards for engineering practices,” said the university in a statement yesterday.

UTAR Bachelor of Telecommunications Engineering with Honours degree offers students the opportunity to develop relevant skills necessary to be at the forefront of the ever-expanding and highly sought-after telecommunications sector emerging with fresh technologies.

LKS FES Electrical and Electronic Engineering head of department Assoc Prof Dr Chang Yoong Choon said the degree programmes blends practice with theories.

“It will help students equip the skills and knowledge required to design, develop and deploy the next generation telecommunication systems with a strong emphasis on AI and cloud computing,” he said.

He added the programme involves learning about communication electronics, digital signal processing, signal coding, optical communications, broadband multimedia communications, and fixed broadband network.

In addition to that, AI, machine learning, Internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing are some of the descriptive technologies that enable the next-generation networks.

“Our strong partnership with the industry has allowed us to develop a practice-focused course, which is essential for the needs of the rapidly changing telecommunications industry,” he said.

In this programme, Chang said AI and communications syllabuses are taught by Huawei Certified Academy Instructor (HCAI) and acquiring the industry-relevant technical knowledge will prepare students to take the Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) certificates.

Upon completing the programme, Chang said students will gain an in-depth understanding of the engineering principles and gain the ability to use mathematical and statistical tools to evaluate networks and assess their performances.

“Also, the students will be equipped with knowledge about data networks and digital transmission systems, in particular, design, construction, testing, management, programming, and usability.”

The programme will also pave way for students to develop commercially viable network applications, understand threats to security, and implement protective measures. Job options related to telecommunications engineering include Network Engineer (Artificial Intelligence), Transmission Engineer, Core Network Engineer, Test Engineer, Embedded Software Engineer, Software Engineer (IoT), Data Centre Operations Engineer, Radio Frequency Engineer, and Wireless Engineer.

UTAR offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas including Accountancy, Actuarial Science, Applied Mathematics, Arts, Chinese Studies, Malaysia Studies, Business and Economics, Biotechnology, Engineering and Build Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Media and Journalism, Education and General Studies, and Agriculture and Food Science.

The university also engages in the provision and conduct of research, consultation, management and leadership training, and other related educational services at its Sungai Long and Kampar campuses in Malaysia.

For as low as RM309, students would be able to enrol for UTAR foundation or undergraduate studies and they will also enjoy 100 per cent application fee waiver.

In addition, UTAR is offering study grant of RM1,000 to students whose sibling is currently studying or completed studies at UTAR and to children of UTAR Alumni. Terms and conditions apply.