86 representatives from Dudong receive special allocation of RM1.19 mln

SIBU (June 16): Eighty-six people from Dudong received special allocation programme funds totalling RM1.19 million at Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong branch office here yesterday.

PDP Dudong branch chairman Councillor Teo Boon Siew represented Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing in presenting the cheques to the recipients representing longhouses, parent-teacher associations, other associations and houses of worship.

Teo reminded the recipients to use the funds wisely for projects that they had applied for.

“If the fund is for the repair of your longhouse, make sure it is utilised for that purpose, and not for other purposes.

“If you are repairing your longhouse take photographs of the conditions before, during and after the completion of (repairing) works, and submit them to PDP Dudong office here,” he told the recipients.

Teo, who is also the party’s treasurer-general, said the allocation from the state government was requested by Tiong to assist the people in Dudong.

Earlier, Penghulu Peter John, explained to the ‘Tuai Rumah’ that they must inform their charges about the allocation to avoid any miscommunication.

PDP vice-president Councillor Ting Hua Sing, central region chairman Datuk Lau Cheng Kiong, Bawang Assan Division chairman Kapitan Wong Hua, Bawang Assan Division Youth chief Councillor Joshua Ting, Dudong Division secretary Councillor Simon Wee, and Bukit Assek Division chairman Councillor Joseph Lim were also present at the event.