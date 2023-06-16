Anwar to discuss sale of Kidzania Singapore with Khazanah after alleged RM160 mln loss

CYBERJAYA (June 16): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he will discuss the sale of Kidzania Singapore with Khazanah Nasional Bhd, after a claim it had resulted in a lost of nearly RM160 million.

“I will discuss the matter with them,” said Anwar after performing his Friday prayers at Masjid Raja Haji Fisabilillah here, referring to the state sovereign fund.

On June 12, Channel News Asia reported that the indoor children’s theme park will make its comeback in Singapore as early as the first quarter of 2024 after it was permanently closed three years ago.

The park is now operated by Singapore-based Sim Leisure Group Ltd (SLG), which also operates Kidzania Kuala Lumpur since its reopening in 2021.

News portal The Vibes reported today that Khazanah and Boustead Holdings Bhd had invested about S$48 million or RM165.52 million into Kidzania Singapore in 2016, but allegedly sold its stake to SLG for just S$110,000 or RM379,398.

Earlier this week, the Finance Ministry had in Dewan Rakyat denied the sale of a film and television production complex land of 49 acres in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru.

Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim said this was not true as the asset still remained in the possession of state investment firm Khazanah Nasional Bhd through a special-purpose vehicle, Tanjung Bidara Ventures Sdn Bhd.

In March, Khazanah announced a profit of RM1.6 billion from its operations last year, a jump from the RM670 million it recorded in 2021 despite rising inflationary pressure, aggressive monetary tightening and a global energy crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. – Malay Mail