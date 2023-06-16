Astro Fibre Now Available to Additional 118,000 Homes in Sabah

Customers to enjoy up to RM39 rebate per month for TV Pack + Astro Fibre bundles

KUALA LUMPUR: Astro’s partnership with Celcom Timur (Sabah) Sdn. Bhd. (“CT Sabah”) commences today, providing high-speed broadband to a potential of 118,000 homes across towns such as Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Sandakan, Penampang, Lahad Datu, Beaufort, Keningau, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Kudat, Putatan, Ranau, Tenom and Tuaran. As an introductory offer, the Primary Pack with Astro Fibre 50Mbps plan is now available for Sabahans across these towns for only RM129.99/month* (RRP: RM158.99).

The Primary Pack boasts over 80 channels to offer you fan-favourite shows including melodrama Hijrah Jannah, reality singing competition Big Stage 5, travel show SHARP Travel with Mommy and popular game show Family Feud Malaysia Tamil. Meanwhile, the Astro Fibre 50 Mbps plan gives everyone in the family stable and lightning-fast WiFi so they can browse, game and stream whatever they want with no interruptions. This limited-time offer is a perfect entertainment package to introduce customers to Astro’s services, in addition to giving them more than RM900 in savings and convenience of an all-in-one bundle.

Tan Sian Tuang, Astro’s Head of Broadband Business said, “Our broadband base has grown by an impressive 34% year-on-year, and we hope to further increase our base with this collaboration. Following the partnership announcement a few months ago, we are now delighted to offer households in Sabah seamless access to high-speed WiFi together with our extensive range of quality entertainment. This partnership is another significant step for Astro to provide affordable and reliable internet throughout the home, so everyone in the household can experience stable and fast internet.”

Nazaruddin Abdul Rahim, CT Sabah’s Chief Executive Officer said, “As the leading infrastructure provider with the most comprehensive fiber optic network in Sabah and Labuan, CT Sabah is committed to working closely with service providers in expanding their services throughout the state. Providing the platform upon which service providers can offer higher internet speed at attractive prices, our new partnership with Astro will benefit consumers in Sabah. We are confident that, with this collaboration, even more communities can look forward to the benefits of digital connectivity and enjoy exciting value-added plans from Astro.”

Two FREE Apps for the Best Astro Experience

On top of that, this bundle package also comes with two FREE apps so you can take Astro wherever you want with you and control your WiFi remotely at the palm of your hands.

•Astro GO: This complimentary companion app for all Astro customers allows you to binge-watch an extensive Video-On-Demand content portfolio on your smartphone, tablet or laptop – anytime, anywhere.

• Astro Fibre app: All new Astro Fibre customers can download this app for FREE and start controlling, monitoring and securing their home network from their mobile device outside the home for the most unparalleled WiFi experience.

Packages to stream LIVE sports and Award-winning Movies

Sports lovers and movie enthusiasts can also subscribe to the Movies or Sports Pack with Astro Fibre 50 Mbps to stream all the biggest live sports from across the globe such as Liga Malaysia, Formula 1, BWF Tournaments, ATP Tours, MotoGP, UFC and so much more or popular movies including the epic science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water and The Zone: Survival Mission S2 starring Yoo Jae Suk on Disney+ Hotstar and political drama White House Plumbers and action-packed series Warrior S3 (29 June) on HBO GO. Even better, customers who opt for the Plug & Play Box can also enjoy Astro immediately with easy self-installation and streaming over the internet to watch Astro without any weather disruptions.

For more information, visit www.astro.com.my/fibre or WhatsApp “Hi” to 03-9543 3838.