Borneo Kaamatan Gawai Harvest Festival in Australia

MELBOURNE (June 16): The Sabah Sarawak Borneo Natives Organisation Incorporated of Australia will hold a Borneo Kaamatan Gawai Harvest Festival 2023 at the Red Cliffs Civic Centre in Mildura, Victoria, from June 21-25.

Themed “Past and Present Challenges of Sustainable Development as Part of a Civilised Developing Country”, the festival will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Sabahans and Sarawakians while highlighting the importance of sustainable development.

There are over 10,000 Malaysians originally from Sabah and Sarawak currently residing in Australia, according to the organisation.

“The festival aims to promote awareness about the struggle for indigenous people’s self-determination in Borneo and our aspirations for the future,” said Emily Elvera Edward, the President of the Sabah Sarawak Borneo Natives Organisation Incorporated in Australia, in a statement on Friday.

She said this is part of the organisation’s commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the indigenous people, through active involvement in community development programmes and fostering a sense of unity among their community members.

“The Kaamatan and Gawai Harvest Festival is an annual event deeply rooted in the traditions and customs of our people. It celebrates the bountiful harvest season of rice paddy. This year, the festival aims to develop economic ties and diplomatic relationships between Borneo and Australia through international trade. Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in our vibrant culture, experience traditional food and beverages from Sabah and Sarawak Borneo, and enjoy captivating cultural music, singing, and dance performances.

“The festival will also feature exciting competitions, engaging activities for children and a lucky draw contest. Expo booths will be available for businesses, organisations and governments to showcase their products, services, and ideas, promoting trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchange,” said Emily, who is also a member of the United Nations Association of Australia for a mission.

According to her, the main celebration will take place at the Red Cliffs Civic Centre, located at 10 Jamieson Avenue, Red Cliffs, VIC 3496, Australia, on June 24, aims to inspire attendees while achieving the objective of raising awareness about the challenges faced by indigenous people in Borneo, the Borneo rainforest situation and their struggle for self-determination and sustainable development.

“The festival provides a crucial platform to seek the consent of our Bornean people and the leaders to work together peacefully and explore potential solutions for the development of our country and future generations. We aim to enhance access to education resources on both national and international levels and uncover opportunities for trade.

“Our aspiration in the Sabah Sarawak Borneo Natives Organisation Incorporated in Australia during this important Borneo Harvest Festival 2023 gathering is to agree on human rights workmanship for the development of the people from Sabah and Sarawak, Borneo in Australia and home country, in accordance with the United Nations mission on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) 1948 as our main core of the action.”

Emily said apart from developing potential trading and tourism ties between Borneo and Australia through their apprentice entrepreneurs to contribute to the healthy economic development of Borneo and Australia, the festival will also respond to Borneo’s deforestation by launching a mission to plant 11 million trees as part of the climate change action plan starting in 2023.

She said besides this, the organisation also wants to raise funding for the building of the Sabah Sarawak Borneo Community Centre in Australia.

“The proposed Sabah Sarawak Borneo Community Centre is meant to offer humanitarian support, serve as a hub for medical and educational research, arts, development program seminars, and trade opportunities for local and international businesses seeking economic growth.

“Furthermore, the centre will provide a space for the practice of Borneo’s cultural traditions and customary rights. It will have a dedicated team to address legal and social justice issues affecting the community. The centre will also house a rehabilitation hub, providing support for individuals facing unexpected challenges, and offering mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual healing. Additionally, the centre will provide childcare and age care services to meet the needs of our community and neighbouring communities. Our vision is for the centre to become a space where individuals can come together to learn, grow and support one another, fostering a sense of community and unity.

“The development of the community centre will create job opportunities for our community as we hire staff to manage the various services it will offer. Our goal is to provide education and skills that contribute to Australian economic development while preserving our Borneo Indigenous mother tongue as a fundamental part of our basic education system during the planning and construction of this centre. This will help combat the decline and eventual extinction of the Borneo Indigenous language if it is not actively practised and supported,” she said.

According to Emily, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also the Dayak International Organisation (DIO) President, together with his wife Datin Seri Cecilia Edwin would also be present and among the main VIP guests to launch the event.

She said Dr Jeffrey’s presence at the festival provides an opportunity for the community to engage with him directly, exchange perspectives and learn from his experiences in peacefully advocating for their rights and aspirations.

Dr Jeffrey, who is also the 2023 Sabah State Kaamatan Festival Main Organising Committee Chairman, will also attend the Borneo Expo, to be held in conjunction with this festival as a platform for showcasing and promoting inclusive entrepreneurship.

Emily said the festival will also be attended by local VIPs from Australia namely, the Mallee District Aboriginal Elders, the Aboriginal Leaders of Mildura; The Mayor of Mildura City Council, Cr Liam Wood; and Sarawakian-born Councillor Dr Jasmine Hill from Wyndham City Counsellor.

The presence and participation of the Mallee District Aboriginal Elders symbolise the strong diplomatic relationship and solidarity between the indigenous communities, she said, adding during the event, the Aboriginal Elders will also conduct a Smoking Ceremony, a traditional welcoming ritual that holds great cultural significance. This sacred ceremony acts as a blessing and a spiritual cleansing, marking the commencement of the festival and invoking the presence of ancestors to guide and protect the gathering.

The inclusion of the Smoking Ceremony performed by the Mallee District Aboriginal Elders pays homage to the Aboriginal people, who have a deep connection to the land and hold a significant place in Australia’s history and culture. It also serves as a powerful reminder to all attendees of the importance of respecting the past, present, and future of Australia, which rightfully belongs to the Aboriginal people.

“Wood’s participation in the event adds significance and reinforces the strong relationship between Mildura Victoria, Australia and the Sabah Sarawak, Borneo community.

“Wood’s presence at the festival underscores the commitment of the Mildura City Council to support and embrace cultural diversity. By actively participating in this event, he showcases the city’s willingness to collaborate and provide a welcoming environment for cultural celebrations and initiatives.

“The presence of local VIPs such as Wood not only enhances the festival’s prestige but also strengthens the bond between Mildura and the Borneo Indigenous community. It signifies a shared commitment to cultural preservation, mutual respect and the promotion of diversity in Mildura,” she said.

She said Dr Hill’s presence adds value and expertise to the event, particularly in relation to the planning of the Sabah Sarawak Borneo Community Centre in Australia.

“As a Councillor of Wyndham City Counsellor, Councillor Dr Jasmine Hill brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in community development and planning. Her involvement in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside other VIP guests signifies the importance placed on the establishment of the community centre and highlights the collaborative efforts between local authorities and the Borneo Indigenous community.

“Dr Hill’s contribution to the planning process of the community centre underscores the commitment of Wyndham City Council to support initiatives that promote cultural heritage, provide essential services and foster community cohesion.”

Also expected to attend the festival are Borneo indigenous human rights activist and cultural artist Andrew Ambrose Mudi @ Atama; renowned cultural artist Jestie Alexius; and cultural and historical actor Marcellus Abas, who is known for his portrayal of World War 2 history in the Sandakan Ranau Death March film “Rage of Sumandaks”.

For more information, visit: https://sabahansarawakianinaustralia.wordpress.com/about/