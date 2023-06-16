Fadillah conveys condolences to Nancy Shukri for loss of sister

KUALA LUMPUR (June 16): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof conveyed his condolences to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and her entire family on the death of her sister Hairuni @ Jamilah who died this morning.

“My condolences to Nancy and her family on the passing of her dearest sister Hairuni this morning. May her soul be blessed and be placed among the righteous,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Nancy had shared the news of her sister’s passing on Facebook earlier. Her sister died at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“A sister who was well-loved has gone.

“I’ve yet to get over the loss of my mother, now I’ve lost my sister who gave her all to her family and community, especially in the tourism industry,” she said.

Hairuni was Kampungstay and Homestay Malaysia deputy president, and contributed significantly to the tourism industry in Sarawak.