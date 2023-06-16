Jamilah Shukri dies at 70

KUCHING (June 16): Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri shared the news of the passing of her elder sister, Jamilah Shukri, in a Facebook post today.

The late Hairuni @ Jamilah Shukri, born on Dec 19, 1953 to the late Bibi McPherson and Shukri Mahidi, died at the age of 70 at 11.27am at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on June 16.

Jamilah left behind a husband, retiree SAC II Abdul Razak Mohamad Hassan and five children.

Nancy, in her Facebook post, said her heart sank over the passing of her sister, as she has not really gotten over the death of her mother who passed on in 2021.

Her sister, she said, had contributed a lot to her family and the community, especially in the tourism industry.

“The late Jamilah was an active participant in the tourism industry and held the position of deputy president of Kampungstay Association and Homestay Malaysia.

“Allayarhamah Hajah Hairuni @ Jamilah Shukri has left us, her family, forever.

“This is such an enviable demise, on a glorious Friday,” she said.

Nancy, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Santubong said it is very painful to accept her sister’s passing but the family is accepting the fate that she has to go.

“We would like to thank all relatives, families and friends, who had come to visit us and gave words of encouragement. Only God can repay all your good deeds,” she said.

Meanwhile, according to her daughter Jasmine Abdul Razak, her late mother’s remains were laid to rest at the Semariang Muslim burial ground after the Asar prayers today.