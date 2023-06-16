KPDN Mukah encourages public to seize opportunity during Program Jualan Rahmah

MUKAH (June 16): Selected goods are offered at 30 per cent lower through the “Program Jualan Rahmah” (PJR) and the public here are encouraged to seize the opportunity.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) Mukah branch chief Salihin Den said the two-day programme which began yesterday from 10am to 4pm at Gafu supermarket, Mukah ends today (June 16).

The third series of the programme for Mukah area received positive feedback yesterday as visitors had requested for it to be held regularly.

Consumers met were thankful that selected items were sold at a lower price, saying it could help ease their burden due to the high cost of living.

The programme offers daily necessities at reasonably cheaper prices for items including chicken, fish, eggs, vegetables, cooking oil, sugar, flour, rice and other selected household items.

In the meantime, Salihin also reminded all traders to comply with the rules and regulations set by the government.

He said the government is urging the public to be patient and calm during this difficult time that is also affecting supply chains globally.

He added KPDN enforcement teams would continue to monitor and inspect trading activities to ensure continuous and sufficient supply meets public needs.

For further inquiries and complaints, the ministry can be reached via WhatsApp at 019-2794317, the ez-Adu application or via email to [email protected].