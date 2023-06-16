KPDN: Over RM20 mln transportation subsidy allocated for fuel supply in Baram

MIRI (June 16): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has allocated RM20,535,282.40 transportation subsidy for fuel supply throughout Baram parliamentary constituency for 2023, said Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

The minister said that from Jan to April 2023, a sum of RM6,844,352.00 was approved while between May to Dec this year, the ministry has set aside RM13,690,930.40 for the subsidy.

“As for the number of Point of Sales (POS) involved in the transportation subsidy for the fuel supplies, there were a total of 189 POS for Jan to April 2023, with 157 POS for May to Dec this year,” he said in a written reply to a question by Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau.

Anyi earlier had asked the minister to state allocations and number of POS involved in the transportation subsidy for fuel and food supplies for Baram parliamentary constituency this year.