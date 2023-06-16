Kuching-born Khusairy recognised for achievements in biographical encyclopaedia

KUCHING (June 16): Britishpedia Media Group Sdn Bhd, a leading platform dedicated to recognising and celebrating achievements, is thrilled to announce the inclusion of Dr Muhammad Khusairy Bakri in the prestigious Fifth Edition Biographies Encyclopaedia: Successful People in Malaysia.

The Kuching-born has been recognised for his exceptional contributions to the field of science and research, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

The Biographies Encyclopedia: Successful People in Malaysia is a definitive compendium that honours individuals who have made extraordinary strides in their respective fields.

Khusairy’s inclusion in the Fifth Edition further validates his status as a distinguished leader and innovator in the realm of science and research.

Some of his significant achievements and contributions in the field of science and research involve composite materials and engineering research work; the use of waste and forest products, and turning them into producible products in many applications such as a panel and rooftop for the house, structural buildings, and the road among others.

Khusairy has published more than 178 publications, and two of his notable publications are ‘Recycled Plastic Biocomposites’ and ‘Waste Materials in Advanced Sustainable Concrete’ published by two top publishers in the world, which is Elsevier and Springer. Both of these books are Indexed and catalogued for the Library of Congress and British Library, two of the biggest libraries in the world.

He has also received multiple awards, national and international, with the latest achievement being the Swinburne Alumni Impact Awards 2022 for the Innovative Planet Impact Award Finalist where he emphasised the impact of his work on advancing knowledge, solving critical problems, and improving lives.

Khusairy holds a position of postdoctoral research associate in the Composite and Engineering Center (CMEC) for Washington State University (WSU) in the United States and Lead Research and Development for the Association of Professional Technicians and Technologists (APTT) Sarawak.

He is also a staff member of the Center of Bioplastics and Biocomposites (CB2) at North Dakota State University. This made his research work known to the world while working with companies such as Arkema, Evonic, Ford, and so on.