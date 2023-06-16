Man fined for recording teen using toilet in Kuching mall

KUCHING (June 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,500 in default five months in jail for insulting the modesty of a 19-year-old male student by recording a video of him using a toilet in a mall.

Raychai Darak, 29, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar after a charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section carries an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Raychai committed the offence at a toilet of the mall located along Jalan Wan Alwi here around 1.19pm on June 12, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was using the toilet when he saw a hand holding a mobile phone which appeared to be recording a video of him.

The victim then exited the toilet and immediately related the incident to a security guard, who then detained Raychai.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report and Raychai was arrested on the same day.

Raychai admitted to police that he recorded a video of the victim and a check on his mobile phone found an 18-second clip of the teenager sitting on the toilet.

He also admitted that he was effeminate and attracted to men.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Raychai was unrepresented by legal counsel.