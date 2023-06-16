Merchandise galore at state level Gawai Dayak Bazaar at MBKS

KUCHING (June 16): The hot weather did not deter the spirit of the public from all walks of life as they made their way to the Dewan Masyarakat Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to join in the first day of the Sarawak state level Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2023.

They appeared jovial the very moment they stepped foot into the bazaar’s grounds, where some 200 stalls had been set up with 86 offering halal foods and drinks, 64 non-halal, and 50 selling other products such as handicrafts.

Although not all stalls were open in the early evening, some visitors still managed to get their hands on several appetising food and drinks on sale. They also appeared mesmerised by beautiful handicrafts of the various communities in Sarawak being sold there.

Running until this June 25, the state level Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2023 is organised by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government in collaboration with several other supporting agencies.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is expected to officiate at the event this Sunday.

The bazaar is open from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays, while on the weekends it is open from 10am to 11pm.

Members of the public who come to the bazaar will surely leave with good memories as they will be entertained by many exciting programmes and activities lined up.

For those who enjoy traditional performing arts, there will be several ‘Malam Kesenian Kaum’ performances from the Orang Ulu, Bidayuh and Iban communities, being arranged by the Sarawak Arts Council for three consecutive nights starting June 19.

Other highlights, among others, include the Gawai Idol 2023 and Sarawak Got Talent Show.

The bazaar will end with a ‘Ngiling Bidai’ ceremony on June 25.