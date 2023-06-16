Minister: Greater Miri masterplan focuses on coexistence between urban progress, sustainability

MIRI (June 16): The Greater Miri Development Masterplan reflects the state government’s intention of laying the foundation for harmonious coexistence between urban progress and environmental stewardship in this division, for it to become economically-vibrant and socially inclusive by 2030.

According to Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, the masterplan highlights the emphasis on sustainable development and the commitment to preserve and protect the natural beauty and resources that define Miri.

Adding on, he says while ensuring responsible growth that would minimise the ecological footprint, the plan is also aimed at nurturing a culture of innovation that could attract talents and investments, propelling the city to new heights of prosperity.

“The masterplan recognises the importance of innovation and technology as catalysts for progress. We will foster an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, research and development, positioning Miri as a hub for innovation and a centre of excellence in various sectors,” he said in his speech for the ‘Visioning Workshop of Greater Miri Master Plan’ conducted by the State Economic Planning Unit at a hotel here today.

Also present were Alison Buda who represented the director of State Economic Planning Unit, acting Curtin University Malaysia chief operating officer Associate Prof Dr Pieter Willem Pottas who is also the director of Curtin Biovalley Sdn Bhd, and Alexander Tan Hui Boon of Konsortium Malaysia who is a co-study manager of the masterplan.

The Sarawak government undertook ‘The Greater Miri Development Master Plan Study’ to formulate comprehensive development plans for this division, as well as a framework on the utilisation of natural resources and provision of infrastructures, utilities and facilities to serve the population.

It was carried out as a collaboration between Konsortium Malaysia and Curtin Malaysia.