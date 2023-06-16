MMA raps PAS MP for claiming nurses’ uniforms too tight

KUCHING (June 15): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has chided a Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) MP for claiming that the uniforms of nurses in the country are too tight.

MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said it is sad that amid nationwide concern over the future and sustainability of the country’s healthcare system, the MP is more concerned about what nurses wear.

He pointed out that all nurses in the public sector adhere to the civil servant dress code.

“We believe the current Ministry of Health (MoH) nurse uniforms are practical as they do not seem to restrict movement when nurses carry out their duties.

“In healthcare, everyone needs to be fast on their feet and at times ready to sprint to save lives,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muruga was responding to Kuantan MP Wan Razali Wan Nor’s call for a change in the dress code for nurses as he claimed the current uniforms are too tight and not shariah-compliant.

When debating the Health White Paper in Parliament yesterday, Wan Razali had complained that nurses’ uniforms “show their body shape”.

He claimed Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan and the Sultan Azlan Shah Medical Centre in Kuantan, Pahang provided nurses with the option to dress “more suitably”.