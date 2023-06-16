MMEA S’wak foils alleged diesel smuggling off Tanjung Po

KUCHING (June 16): The skipper and seven crew members have been arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for an alleged attempt to smuggle diesel belonging to the Royal Malaysian Navy off of Tanjung Po here around 4am on June 12.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus in a statement today said a vessel was attempting to transport the fuel to an unknown tanker that was waiting out in the sea.

“The seized diesel is estimated to be at about RM215,000 to be used by the Royal Malaysian Navy to conduct operations and patrols in the sea,” said Zin Azman, adding that the arrest was made based on intelligence received.

The suspects, he said, are all Malaysians aged between 24 and 73 years-old, and will be investigated under the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

MMEA welcomes any information from the public on any suspicious activities or maritime crimes by calling them at 082-432544 or 010-7728909.