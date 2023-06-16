MRCB wins yet another gold at 73rd Annual Australasian Reporting Awards 2023

SYDNEY (June 16): Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) is excited to announce that it won the esteemed Gold Award at the 73rd Annual Australasian Reporting Awards 2023 held here on June 15, 2023 for its 2021 Integrated Annual Report, marking the fifth time that MRCB has been bestowed the coveted Gold Award.

The Australasian Reporting Awards, which is administered by an independent not-for-profit organisation with the support of professional bodies concerned with the quality of financial and business reporting, was created to uphold, and improve standards of reporting.

Its Gold Award represents the highest standard of reporting and disclosure, based on global best practices and international benchmarks that focus on transparency and accountability.

“There have been big improvements in corporate reporting over the last few years, driven by growing disclosure requirements by regulators and stakeholders,” said MRCB Chief Corporate Officer Amarjit Chhina.

“Nevertheless, despite the bar being continuously raised in corporate reporting, winning another Gold Award proves our unwavering commitment to setting the highest standards in corporate governance and disclosure, and communicating honestly and transparently with all our stakeholders.”

Alongside MRCB, other leading organisations that clinched the prestigious Gold Award include the Audit Office of New South Wales, CLP Holdings Ltd, NSW Environmental Protection Authority, Sanford Limited, and CPA Australia.

MRCB also recently won the Gold Award for Governance, Reporting and Transparency at the ESG Positive Impact Awards 2022 held on June 8, 2023.

The ESG Positive Impact Awards recognises businesses that have demonstrated exemplary environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, and is endorsed by several esteemed organisations, including Ernst & Young, the ABAC Center of Excellence Limited and the Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance.

These awards recognise years of unflagging efforts by MRCB in ESG as well as corporate disclosure and build on the recognition received last year when it ranked 2nd out of 864 listed companies in the Minority Shareholders Watch Group’s (MSWG) ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards, and received a Platinum Award (for Companies With Less than RM2 Billion in Market Capitalisation) at the Malaysian Institute of Accountants National Annual Corporate Report Awards (NACRA). MRCB was also ranked first for Transparency at The Malaysia Developers Awards in 2022.